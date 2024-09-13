A 26-year-old man has died in Ogun State after reportedly taking a herbal concoction.

Monday Edereno travelled from Ijebu Ode to Asa Elegbada, a village near Owode Egba, to consult a 28-year-old traditional healer, Ifakunle Olanrewaju, over a leg pain.

Unfortunately, the patient died after Mr Olanrewaju administered a herbal concoction on him.

While confirming the incident on Friday, the police spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, said Mr Edereno was found dead in his home at about 7 a.m. on Thursday.

She said the traditional healer reported the incident to the police, saying the deceased was his regular customer.

“According to his account, he stated that on the Tuesday, one Monday Edereno, 26 years, a customer who used to patronise his herbal concoction, visited him from Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, and had previously complained of a discomforting pain in his right leg on Wednesday and Olanrewaju, in his habitual manner, provided him with some herbal mixtures.

“Sadly, on 12/09/2024 at about 0700 hours, Edereno was found dead in his home.”

The police spokesperson said the remains of the deceased was taken to the mortuary at General Hospital, Owode Egba, for an autopsy and that investigation was ongoing to ascertain the cause of his death.

