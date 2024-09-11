The Ondo State Security Network, Amotekun, has revealed how armed robbers are killing commercial motorcycles in the state and taking their bikes out of the state to sell.
The Amotekun Corps Commander, Adetunji Adeleye, made the revelation while parading 21 suspects arrested in the state for various crimes.
He said the robbers now smash the heads of the riders from behind and make away with the motorcycles after killing the riders.
Earlier, the corps had advised the people not to patronise Okada riders wearing hoods, especially at night, saying such are usually criminals.
Speaking on the weapons of the robbers, Mr Adeleye said, “They use guns, heavy objects, and rather than mount the Okada, they ride beside the Okada and hit him on the head.
“So he falls, and they pick up the bike. Within minutes, the bike is dismembered, put in a sack and taken out of the state.
“We were able to break a syndicate that devised another means of dispossessing innocent okada riders of their okada. Some of them have been killed. We were able to apprehend the masterminds from Benin, and a serious manhunt is ongoing for the accomplice.”
According to him, the corps was also enlightening Okada riders to be wary of who rides behind them.
“They actually engaged us in a shootout to escape arrest,” he added.
The corps commander also paraded suspected kidnappers arrested at a location where ransom was paid. “They have given us useful information,” Mr Adeleye noted.
“You will observe the upsurge of criminal activities, especially kidnapping, along the borders of Ose, Edo, Akoko and Kogi axis,” he said.
“Apart from the governor’s directive that Amotekun rangers should dominate and flush criminals from forests, we have devised security tactics to bring about relative peace at the border local governments of Edo-Ondo, Edo-Kogi. The results will be visible within a few days.”
Many Okada riders are killed in Nigeria.
In March, the police in Edo State arrested one Godslove Saraki and Henry Osaigbovo over the killing of a cyclist identified as Abdullahi.
In Ogun, two persons were arrested for killing a cyclist and stealing his motorcycle also in May.
In June, the police in Osun State warned the public about the spate of killings of Okada riders by armed robbers posing as passengers.
The criminals often lure riders to secluded areas where they attack them and steal their bikes.
