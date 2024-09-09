The Centre for Journalism Innovations and Development (CJID) on Monday released its ‘Citizens’ Perception Survey’ regarding the forthcoming gubernatorial elections in Edo and Ondo states.

The survey, which is part of its Media in National Election (MiNE) project, according to the centre, sought to understand public perceptions of electoral institutions and gauge citizens’ readiness to participate in these crucial off-cycle elections, scheduled for 21 September and 6 November 2024, respectively.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Monday, Mboho Eno, the CJID deputy director accountability programme, said the study utilised a mixed-methods approach, combining online and offline data collection to gather insights from 2,156 respondents across urban and rural areas in both states.

He explained that the survey explored citizens’ understanding of the electoral process, their perceptions of electoral institutions, and their engagement in civic activities.

“The findings highlighted significant voter apathy, with historical data showing a declining trend in voter turnout, which has persisted despite increased voter registration and engagement in pre-election activities.

“The survey highlights a troubling trend of distrust towards electoral processes and institutions. Only 36 per cent of respondents expressed confidence in the elections being conducted fairly and credibly,” Mr Eno said.

Similarly, he said 36 per cent expressed scepticism about the judiciary’s impartiality in resolving election disputes.

This significant trust deficit poses a risk to voter turnout and overall engagement, he said.

“Despite a substantial number of registered voters participating in the survey, only 25 per cent were active members of political parties. Many respondents also questioned the ability of political parties to genuinely represent their interests,” he said.

He noted that the media coverage of the elections was deemed fair by 57 per cent of respondents, though many felt it was biased or indifferent.

He added that social media was identified as the primary source of election information for 50 per cent of respondents, underscoring the challenges of addressing misinformation and disinformation.

To address these issues, he said CJID’s report proposes several key recommendations to include continuous civic and voter education, integration of voter education into school curricula, and targeted outreach to women, youth, and persons with disabilities.

“Electoral reforms and technology integration: advocate for the use of appropriate election technologies and reforms to streamline the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)’s roles. Improving internal democracy of political parties: enhancing transparency and fairness in party processes to restore public confidence.

“Enhancing media’s role in elections: encourage media organisations to tackle information disorders and adopt a people-centered approach to election reporting. Reforming election dispute resolution: implement alternative dispute resolution mechanisms and streamline the election petition process.”

CJID called on all electoral institutions, political parties, media, civil society organisations (CSOs), and the judiciary to collaborate in creating a more inclusive and transparent electoral environment.

“CSOs, in particular, have a crucial role in advocating for these reforms, engaging stakeholders, and fostering dialogue to build consensus on necessary changes.

“Through continued advocacy and collaboration with stakeholders and CSOs, CJID aims to enhance citizen participation and underscore the importance of voting in shaping policies and laws that impact daily life,” he added.

