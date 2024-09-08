The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP) have traded words over the jumbo appointments of aides by Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, about two months to the state’s governorship election.

On Friday, the governor appointed 28 senior special assistants and 316 special assistants.

Announcing the appointments, his spokesperson, Ebenezer Adeniyan, said the action will enhance governance and service delivery to the people of the state.

Observers interpreted the appointments as part of the political manoeuvring ahead of the 16 November governorship election.

The PDP described them as a drain on taxpayers’ funds.

In a statement on Sunday, Leye Igbabo, PDP spokesperson, noted that the governor made the appointments at a difficult time when other governments were cutting the cost of governance.

“These last-minute appointments are conceived to hoodwink the appointees who have become disillusioned with a colourless and directionless state ship. It is intended to chain them to a sinking boat. They are, indeed the last kicks of a dying horse.

“Our party counsels that the earlier the governor comes to terms with the reality of his imminent defeat in the forthcoming gubernatorial election, the better for his psychological and emotional stability after the election because the masses have now become wiser, knowing fully well, the consequences of going for the highest bidder in any elections.

“Their bitter experiences in the hands of APC and the hard lessons learnt from the deceit and propaganda employed in taking over the government will surely be displayed against the governor at the November 16 gubernatorial election.”

The

also criticised Governor Aiyedatiwa over the appointments.

Mr Edema described the appointments as “insensitive” and “misguided,” particularly given the current economic challenges in Nigeria and the state

The PDP governorship candidate, Agboola Ajayi, on his part, described the appointments as ridiculous.

Mr Ajayi said the development showed that the governor is not suitable for the seat he currently occupies.

However, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has defended the appointments as a “strategic move to drive development and progress in Ondo State.”

Steve Otaloro, APC’s director of publicity, said on Sunday that they were made in fulfilment of the governor’s promise to engage more people in running his government to add value to governance and strengthen democracy.

“These appointments are not superfluous, as claimed by the PDP, but rather a strategic move to harness the expertise and skills of Ondo State indigenes to drive development and progress,” Mr Otaloro said.

“Furthermore, we want to remind the PDP that governance is not a solo affair, but a collective responsibility that requires the input of diverse stakeholders.

“Governor Aiyedatiwa’s appointments are a testament to his commitment to inclusive governance and his desire to tap into the vast human resources available in Ondo State.”

