An assistant chief nursing officer of Babcock University Teaching Hospital, Ilisan Remo, Ogun State, has been kidnapped.

Elizabeth Uruakpa, 66, was returning home from a church evening service Thursday when some armed men ambushed her near her house behind the new Ilisan market.

A resident of the area who spoke to our correspondent said the incident occurred around 7 p.m. on Thursday.

“She’s a senior nursing staff member with Babcock University Teaching Hospital and she is a member of the Winners’ Chapel.

“They dragged her down from her vehicle into a red Toyota car and sped away. Such a thing had never happened before in our neighbourhood. It is so strange and scary,” the resident said.

An official of the university, Joshua Suleiman, confirmed the incident.

“It is on one of the university’s platforms, but I don’t have a comprehensive report,” Mr Suleiman said.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The spokesperson for the police in the state, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the incident on her X handle

“On 5 September, a distress call was received from Ilishan near the new market at about 1710hrs that one Elizabeth Uruakpa was abducted by young armed men who blocked her Honda CRV with their unregistered Red Toyota Camry and zoomed off with her. Updates later,” Mrs Odutola wrote in a post.

In a similar incident related to the university, Yinka Olomojobi, a lecturer at the university, was shot dead on 19 April at Ajadeh Event Centre along the Iperu/Sagamu Road in Iperu Remo.

Mr Olomojobi, a professor of human rights and gender law, was reportedly killed for resisting abduction.

According to a statement at the time by Mrs Odutola, the kidnappers

abducted two unidentified persons at the event centre.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

