The Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED), Ijagun, Ogun State, has rusticated 31 students and suspended 47 others indefinitely for academic or behavioural misconduct.

The university said the decision was taken at its Senate’s meeting held on 31 July.

A statement signed by an assistant registrar, Oyelaja Bamidele, said 17 students were rusticated for examination malpractice, five for making threats to life, and one other for fraudulent activities.

Among those sanctioned is Michael Ojo, a 200-level student in the Computer Science Department who has been told to stay away from the school for the entire 2023/2024 academic session.

Mr Ojo allegedly forged his Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) to qualify for the Student Union elections.

Forty-seven other students were suspended indefinitely for alleged misconduct, including impersonation, for which 10 other students were punished.

“The affected students have been advised in their interest to stay off the campus to avoid being embarrassed by the university security personnel,” the statement concluded.

