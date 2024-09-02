The body of a 16-year-old schoolgirl was found in Ogun State on Sunday morning, a day after her father paid a one million naira ransom demanded by her kidnappers.

Habeebah Akinsanya was kidnapped on Friday in Mile 6, a community in the Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of the state.

Miss Akinsanya was a student of Lisabi Grammar School, Abeokuta.

Her father, Aremu Akinsanya, a member of the state’s security outfit, So-Safe Corps, had immediately reported the incident at the Kemta Police Station in Abeokuta.

However, the kidnappers reportedly contacted him later, demanding N1 million for her release.

Desperate to save his daughter’s life, Mr Akinsanya transferred the money to an Opay account provided by the kidnappers.

Thereafter, he was directed to a location near Obasa, a few kilometres from the OGTV/Mile 6 area in Abeokuta, to recover the girl.

However, when he arrived at the scene on Sunday morning, he found her savagely mutilated body covered with soldier ants.

The kidnappers had brutally murdered the girl, leaving her body with multiple machete wounds.

A source said the kidnappers contacted Mr Akinsanya again on Sunday, demanding a second ransom.

The deceased, who was set to begin her SS3 class this month, would have turned 17 in October.

The family was on Sunday preparing her burial according to Islamic rites.

When contacted, the spokesperson of the police in the state, Omolola Odutola, said the incident was reported to the police as a missing person case until the girl was later found dead.

She said the police were still investigating the incident.

