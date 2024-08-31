The police command in Lagos State says it has arrested two men for allegedly robbing three commercial sex workers.

The command’s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday.

Mr Hundeyin said that the three sex workers reported the case to the police on Wednesday at about 2.20 a.m.

He disclosed that the victims reported that they sighted two robbery suspects at an undisclosed place, who allegedly robbed them of their valuables on 23 August, at about 4.30 a.m.

“They stated they were picked up being commercial sex workers at Adeniran Ogunsanya Street, Bode Thomas, Surulere by the two suspects.

“They were taken to where they claimed the (suspects) lodged. Suddenly, the suspects parked and ordered them to surrender their valuables.

“In the process, two Iphone valued at N1.05 million, one REDMI Note 12 valued at N140,000, Iphone SR valued at N240,000 were collected from them.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

“The suspects also compelled the victims to transfer ₦25,OOO to an Opay Account and N8,000 to same account,” he said.

The police spokesperson said that during the investigation, the suspects confessed to the crime.

He disclosed that the suspects’ operational vehicle, a Toyota Camry with Reg. No. APP335 JA, and two other blank number plates they were using for their operation were recovered.

Mr Hundeyin said that one of the victim’s cell phone, a REDMI NOTE 12, was also recovered from the suspects, while investigation was ongoing.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

