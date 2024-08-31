The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, on Friday elevated four kings and two high chiefs in the Balogun royal line.

The elevation was a result of the vacuum created following the demise of Lateef Adebimpe who was the Osi Balogun of Ibadanland.

Oba Olakulehin performed the elevation ceremony at his palace in Oke-Aremo in Ibadan, followed by traditional chieftaincy rites presided over by the Oluwo of Ibadanland, Popoola Labosinde.

The Oluwo later decorated them with the traditional “akoko” leaves.

Mr Olakulehin charged the elevated kings and chiefs to use their new positions to advance Ibadanland, Oyo State, and Nigeria as a whole.

“You must dedicate your lives to the service of humanity, because of the need for you to serve the people,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the elevated kings include Tajudeen Ajibola who moved from Otun Balogun to Balogun of Ibadanland.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

There is also Kolawole Adegbola who was promoted from Asipa Balogun to Otun Balogun of Ibadanland.

Also, Olubunmi Isioye-Dada was elevated from Ekerin Balogun to Osi Balogun of Ibadanland, while Dauda Azeez rose from Ekarun Balogun to Asipa Balogun of Ibadanland.

READ ALSO: Ibadan council staff convicted for sale of govt property

The elevated chiefs are Bolaji Adewoyin who climbed the ladder from Abese Balogun to Ekerin Balogun of Ibadanland, while Sharafadeen Alli advanced from Maye Balogun to Ekarun Balogun of Ibadanland.

Mr Ajibola, one of the elevated chiefs, described the development as a good omen for Ibadanland and thanked the Olubadan for his quality leadership.

He urged the people of Ibadanland to cooperate with Oba Olakulehin in his quest to bring more development to Ibadan.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

