The Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) says it has lost over 40 transformers to vandalisation in Ekiti State in the last six months.

The Senior Commercial Officer of BEDC in the state, Brown Ilori, expressed concern over the situation while speaking with journalists in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, on Friday,

“The 43 substations whose transformers were vandalised are scattered all over Ekiti. The 43 transformers were vandalised in the last six months when such cases became very rampant,” he said.

He denied insinuations that the company’s workers and agents were involved in the development, noting that” it does not take any expertise to destroy these transformers.”

He said a suspected vandal was arrested in the state capital and handed over to the police.

“On Tuesday this week, we caught one person in the Tinuola area of Ado Ekiti who is not a member of our staff. The matter has been reported to the police. The Regional Head has just handed the suspect over to the police.”

Mr Ilori urged the people and communities to help protect the facilities in their areas to help sustain power delivery. “Our plea is for the communities where transformers are cited to take ownership of the transformers.

“We are calling on the people to safeguard those facilities because they are within their domains. We want to carry the people along to let them know that security is the collective responsibility of all.

“Security is the business of everybody. It is true that we own the transformers but it provides light for the people. If the people are passive about the security of the transformers, they will be put in perpetual darkness if they allow hoodlums to vandalise the transformers.

“We have held meetings with our staff and warned them that once it is outside the official hour, do not carry out any repairs at any transformers, no matter the pressure, until the following day. These are the steps we are taking at our own end here.

On her part, the BEDC Regional Head, Ekiti, Moyo Akin-Afuye, also urged the people to collaborate with the company in protecting transformers and other equipment in the state.

Mrs Akin-Afuye said the company has installed solar lamps and transparent perimeter fencing around the transformers as part of measures to ensure security of the electricity equipment.

