Fellows in the pioneer cohort of the Lateef Jakande Leadership Academy (LJLA) had an exciting departure on Wednesday, reminiscing about their journey in driving positive change in their communities through the one-year fellowship.

The 29 fellows graduated from the leadership programme initiated by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to train and raise a new generation of leaders that would deploy practical skills and leadership to solve identified challenges across areas of needs, a statement by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akoshile, said.

The programme is modelled after the Kashim Ibrahim Fellowship, a prestigious initiative aimed at empowering and supporting young leaders in various fields. It was initiated in 2018 by the former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, but seems to have now been rested by his successor.

Back to the Lagos fellowship. The Lateef Jakande Academy graduands completed their programme equipped with governance knowledge and empowered to take up new responsibilities that would impact their careers and communities.

Governor Sanwo-Olu personally presented certificates of completion to the fellows at a ceremony held at Marcellina’s Place in Ikeja GRA, which was attended by members of the State’s Executive Council, government functionaries and executives in the private sector.

The graduation followed a final mentoring session and a dinner earlier held with the Governor at the State House in Marina on Tuesday evening.

The fellows had a direct mentoring with Mr Sanwo-Olu, who appointed them as Special Assistants in various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to identify gaps in their areas of responsibility.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Mr Sanwo-Olu described the passing-out ceremony as “a significant milestone” in leadership development in Lagos and the country, stressing that the achievement testified to the enduring legacy of the late Alhaji Lateef Jakande, first civilian Governor of Lagos in whose honour and memory the academy was established.

The Governor said the fellowship was conceived to nurture the next generation of leaders equipped to navigate the complexities of the public sector and lay ethical foundations necessary to drive positive change.

He said: “Over the past one year, I have closely followed the journey of these fellows, and I must say their transformation has been nothing short of extraordinary. They have embraced the rigorous and diverse curriculum of the Academy, which seamlessly blends theoretical knowledge with practical experience.

“Through their engagement in thought-provoking workshops, innovative problem-solving sessions, and mentorship from global leaders and industry experts, these young men and women have not just learned, they have thrived, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to excellence, creativity, and integrity.”

Mr Sanwo-Olu told the fellows that their graduation from the academy was the beginning of a lifelong leadership journey, urging them to show courage and determination as they take on new challenges.

The Governor shared his excitement on the inaugural graduation in the academy, pointing out that the objectives of the fellowship were being realised given the impacts recorded by the inaugural fellows.

He said: “The beginning of this programme was very rough and we encountered challenges that made me questioned myself if we made the right decision. I am grateful that the fellowship has been on the right track and has achieved beyond what we imagined. The project has been driven by sincerity of purpose and I appreciate the trust which the fellows placed in me.

“Fellows, as you step out into the world, you carry with you not only the knowledge and skills you have acquired but also the hopes and aspirations of countless others who believe in your potential. You are the torchbearers of a new era of leadership, one that will define the future of Lagos, Nigeria, Africa, and the world.”

The LJLA Executive Secretary, Ayisat Agbaje-Okunade, thanked the governor for his commitment and support for the programme, which, she said, had been driving social change and community service in Lagos and beyond.

She said the Leadership Academy had gone beyond being a fellowship programme, noting that the platform had become a beacon of hope and opportunity for future generations of leaders, dedicated to shaping a future where leadership would be synonymous with service, compassion and progress.

Chief Executive Officer of Sterling Bank Plc, Abubakar Suleiman, told the fellows that the fellowship had equipped them with valuable knowledge and experience to explore new opportunities.

He said: “You cannot lead people to where you have been; as leaders, you can only lead effectively when you lead people to where you have not been. From now on, you would have to be identified by your impacts in the society. This is a challenge you must never fail.”

In his remarks, the Oniru of Iru Kingdom, Oba Omogbolahan Lawal, said Lagos got to an important moment on the day the initiative was launched, describing the fellowship as “a game changer” in raising future leaders and policy makers.

The monarch urged the State Government to engage the fellows, saying: “The knowledge and experience the fellows have gathered must not be allowed to waste.”

Speaking on behalf of the fellows, Bashirat Shodipo, noted that the journey started on an uncertain step, but added that their collective passion and understanding of their differences enhanced their teamwork capability to overcome the challenges.

The fellows thanked Gov. Sanwo-Olu for the opportunity and the investment in their future, saying posterity would be kind to the Governor for instituting the fellowship.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

