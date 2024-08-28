Many passengers were injured as two BRT vehicles collided in the Iyana-Ipaja area of Lagos on Tuesday.
The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) posted via X that the accident occurred within the BRT lane on the Lagos Abeokuta Expressway, around Danco Filling Station.
It stated that wounded persons were taken to a hospital for treatment.
“A head-on collision involving two BRT buses has occurred within the BRT lane on Lagos Abeokuta Express Way, around Danco Filling Station,” the post reads.
|
“Wounded persons have been rushed to a nearby medical facility for treatments.”
However, Nosa Okunbor, a spokesperson for the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), issued a statement with more information on the accident.
“Investigations at the scene revealed that the BRT bus headed inward Iyana Ipaja, in attempts to avoid crushing a commercial motorcyclist with passengers plying the BRT corridor illegally, collided with an oncoming BRT bus,” he said.
This is just as another “fully loaded high capacity” BRT vehicle overturned, on Tuesday.
READ ALSO: Police confirm killing of Lagos traditional ruler’s son
According to LASTMA , the bus “fell on its side inside the dedicated lane(BRT lane) with a record of 10 casualties (Victims), in which they were taken care of.”
Weeks ago, several BRT passengers were robbed around noon in the Orile area of the state.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999