Three men were arraigned on Tuesday before an Ikorodu Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for allegedly stealing an electricity transformer valued at N50 million.

Kehinde Akinkugbe, Tope Salisu, and Isiaka Amusa, whose addresses were not given, are being charged with conspiracy, stealing and malicious damage.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecutor, Aminu Isaac, told the court that Messrs Akinkugbe, Salisu, and Amusa committed the offences at about 2.30 a.m. on 22 August at Ajeri Street, Ijede, Ikorodu, Lagos.

Mr Isaac also said the defendants maliciously damaged an electricity transformer belonging to the Federal Government.

The prosecutor said that the defendants were apprehended by residents of the area, who later reported the matter to the police.

He said the offences contravened Sections 411, 287 and 339 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

READ ALSO: Police detain tea vendor for allegedly beating teenager to death

The Chief Magistrate, A.B. Olagbegi-Adelabu, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N1 million each, with two sureties in like sum.

Mr Olagbegi-Adelabu ordered that one of the sureties must own a landed property and present evidence of three years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The Magistrate adjourned the case until 10 October for mention. (NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

