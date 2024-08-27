The police have confirmed the killing of Demola, the first son of Tijani Akinloye, the Ojomu of Ajiran land in Lekki, Lagos State.
The police said Demola, 50, was killed in the Lekki area of the state by suspected gunmen driving a minibus.
The Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday.
Mr Hundeyin said the incident happened on Monday at 12.30 p.m., along Chevron Drive, Lekki, while the victim was driving his Toyota Corolla near Bourdillon Court Estate gate.
|
He said a distress call was received at the police station that a man, later identified as Demola, was allegedly shot and stabbed to death.
“The scene had been visited, one expended cartridge was recovered, while the corpse has been moved to a morgue in Ajah for preservation and autopsy.
“The case will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID, Panti-Yaba, for further investigation,” he said.
Punch Newspaper reported that the killing caused panic in the community/
It quoted the management of an estate in the Ajiran community urging residents to prioritise their safety and steer clear of the vicinity.
“This is to notify all residents that Ajiran (Agungi) king’s son was assassinated today along Chevron Drive (close to Ebano Supermarket) this morning.
“We therefore plead to our esteemed residents to avoid Chevron area, Agungi and Ajiran for now for their safety,” the statement read.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999