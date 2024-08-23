Tragedy struck on the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway in the early hours of Friday when a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) bus overturned, leaving 11 people injured.
The accident occurred at about 7:45 am within the dedicated BRT lane.
According to the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), emergency responders quickly arrived at the scene to provide medical assistance and transport the victims to nearby healthcare facilities.
“A fully loaded high-capacity bus fell on its side inside the dedicated lane (BRT lane) with a record of 10 casualties (victims), who have been taken care of,” LASTMA stated on its official X handle.
In a separate incident, a loaded truck fell at Durbar junction on the Lagos-Badagry Expressway, blocking the road inward Alakija.
LASTMA personnel swiftly diverted traffic through the service lane from Orile heading towards Durbar to ease movement.
The agency advised motorists to follow the diversion and exercise patience as efforts were underway to clear the obstruction and restore normal traffic flow.
