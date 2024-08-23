Tragedy struck on the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway in the early hours of Friday when a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) bus overturned, leaving 11 people injured.

The accident occurred at about 7:45 am within the dedicated BRT lane.

According to the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), emergency responders quickly arrived at the scene to provide medical assistance and transport the victims to nearby healthcare facilities.

“A fully loaded high-capacity bus fell on its side inside the dedicated lane (BRT lane) with a record of 10 casualties (victims), who have been taken care of,” LASTMA stated on its official X handle.

In a separate incident, a loaded truck fell at Durbar junction on the Lagos-Badagry Expressway, blocking the road inward Alakija.

READ ALSO: NAFDAC intercepts petrol tankers carrying edible oil in Lagos

LASTMA personnel swiftly diverted traffic through the service lane from Orile heading towards Durbar to ease movement.

The agency advised motorists to follow the diversion and exercise patience as efforts were underway to clear the obstruction and restore normal traffic flow.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

