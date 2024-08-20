The Ondo State Government has established Amotekun Rangers as part of the efforts to curb the incessant killings and kidnapping of farmers at the border communities and forests in the state.
The Commander of Ondo State Amotekun Corps, Adetunji Adeleye, made this known while parading nine suspected criminals on Tuesday in Akure.
Mr Adekeye said that the training of Amotekun Forest Rangers, known as “Amot Rangers” had commenced, as directed by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, and they would be deployed to strategic locations.
He assured residents of the state that the new unit would focus on addressing the current security threats posed by the influx of criminals, especially in the forests.
|
According to him, the new unit was established in line with the Ondo State Livestock Rearing and Grazing Regulation and Ranches Establishment Law of 2021 (as amended).
“The law mandates Amotekun Corps to oversee and enforce peaceful relationship between the farmers and headers, and inhabitants of the forests.
“In view of Mr Governor’s directive, we are immediately establishing six major control points for a special unit of the Amotekun Corps that is coded ‘Amot Rangers’.
READ ALSO: Ondo Assembly begins probe of LGs accounts
“The ‘Amot Rangers’ will leave and stay in the forests to control the excesses of these miscreants causing trouble in Ondo State.
“These six control points cut across the troubled borders around Edo, Kogi, Kwara, and Ekiti states,” Mr Adeleye said.
Mr Adeleye said that two of the nine paraded suspects were arrested for attempting to kill private security guards during a robbery operation, while the others were nabbed for snatching commercial motorcycles.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999