Tuesday, 20 August, has been declared a public holiday in Ogun State to celebrate this year’s Isese Day.
A statement by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Strategy, Kayode Akinmade, stated that the declaration is in line with the Governor Dapo Abiodun-led administration’s firm belief in religious inclusivity.
Mr Akinmade said the work-free day will allow traditional worshippers across the state to commemorate their special day.
The statement added that Ogun State remains an exemplary federating unit with an enviable level of religious cohesion and harmony, even in the face of diversity.
It urged traditional worshippers in the state to celebrate in moderation and respect the rights of other religions in the course of celebration, to sustain the inherent culture of religious tolerance in the state.
The statement also charged the adherents to use the special festive period to pray for peace and economic advancement in Ogun State and Nigeria at large, adding that prayers contribute immensely to the success of every nation.
