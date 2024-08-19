The Lagos State government has declared Tuesday, 20 August, a work-free day for public servants in commemoration of this year’s Isese Day celebration.
A statement by the Head of Service, Bode Agoro, quoted the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as having approved a work-free day “to support traditional institutions and promote indigenous traditions by preserving cultural heritage.”
The statement added that workers were to resume office on Wednesday, 21 August.
“Accordingly, all Accounting Officers are enjoined to note the contents of this circular and give it the deserved Service-wide publicity,” the statement read.
