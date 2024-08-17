The Human Rights Monitoring Agenda (HURMA) has called on President Bola Tinubu to remove the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, from office following his attainment of the retirement age.

Executive Director of the group, Buna Balogun, made the call while addressing journalists at the International Press Centre in Ogba, Lagos on Friday.

According to the National Pension Commission (NPC), the compulsory retirement age for all grades in the service is 60 years of age or 35 years of service for retirement.

The IGP was born on 4 September, 1964, and is expected to retire in September, when he will be 60 years old.

Retirement

Mr Balogun said that the president has the exclusive right to appoint and remove the IGP.

“Mr Kayode Egbetokun was appointed as Inspector General of Police in the year 2023, to hold office till his retirement upon 35 years in service or attainment of the age of 60.

“(Going) by Mr Kayode Egbetokun’s official records, he is due for retirement by September, 2024, when he attains the age of 60 having been born on the 4th day of September, 1964,” Mr Balogun said.

The director said that in accordance with the provision of Section 215(1) of the Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, Mr Egbetokun ought to have proceeded on his terminal leave and handed over to another credible officer to hold forth in acting capacity before the appointment of a successor.

Bill

Meanwhile the National Assembly on Tuesday passed the Police Act Amendment Bill 2020 to enable the IGP to remain in office until the end of the term stipulated in the letter of appointment.

Mr Egbetokun was appointed as IGP in June 2023.

The bill has passed the second and third reading in the upper and lower chamber and it is expected to be signed by the president.

Mr Balogun described the move by the lawmakers to amend the act to guarantee the tenure of the IGP without public hearing as “overzealousness” to “accommodate ‘sit tightism’” of Mr Kayode Egbetokun in office despite the attainment of the mandatory 60 years of age.”

He further noted that it is a violation of the law to bend the constitution in the interest of an individual to remain in office.

The group urged the president not to sign the bill into law.

“The best decision for Mr President in this circumstance, is to withhold his consent to the Amendment Bill of Police Act, 2020, passed by the National Assembly as it is self-serving and unpatriotic,” Mr Balogun said.

On his part, Lekan Alabi, the group’s legal officer, noted that an official letter has been written to the president “on this heresy about to happen.”

Mr Alabi implored the president to refuse assent to the bill, adding that there are other “excellent officers” who could succeed the IGP.

“We are going to fight this to a logical conclusion on behalf of Nigerians. We need a new police command that is ready to work in the interest of the people. The police should follow due process. There is a time to say bye to service. Let other people try,” he said.

