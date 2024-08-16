The Lagos State Government says traffic will be diverted at the Ikeja Along bus stop, between Ile Zik and Conoil Petrol Station, on the Oshodi-bound lane from Saturday to Sunday.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, made this known in a statement in Lagos.

Mr Osiyemi said the diversion would be between the hours of 12 midnight and 4.00 a.m. daily.

He said the diversion was to enable the demolition of the old pedestrian bridge by the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA).

He said from Ile Zik bus stop to Conoil Petrol filling station on the Oshodi bound side of the road, only one lane would be available to motorists, to ensure safety.

“Traffic diversion will not affect motorists on the Dopemu/Abule Egba bound side of the road during the course of the demolition.

“The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority will be on ground to manage vehicular movement and minimise inconveniences,” the commissioner said.

He called for the cooperation of the motoring public during the period.

Mr Osiyemi added that the lanes would be cordoned off with jersey barriers and protective nets to keep motorists and commuters safe during the period.

(NAN)

