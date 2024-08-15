The Ogun State Police Command has alerted members of the public of a notorious one-chance gang operating within Sagamu, Ijebu Ode and Mowe Expressway parts of the state.

Omolola Odutola, the command’s spokesperson, gave the advisory in a statement obtained by PREMIUM TIMES.

She said the command had received numerous complaints from residents, one of which involved a victim who was robbed of N700,000 at gunpoint after getting into a car at Kajola on Wednesday.

The spokesperson, while warning traders and business owners not to risk travelling with huge cash, advised commuters to record and send a video to the police media if they are unsure about a boarded vehicle.

“The Ogun State Police Command has become inundated with complaints of a notorious gang operating within Sagamu, Ijebu Ode to Mowe.

“Commuters on that axis, make a video of your next trip and upload it to police media when in doubt of the vehicle. Please alert our traders and business owners not to risk travelling with huge cash.

“Today, N700,000 was transferred from a victim, who joined from Kajola. At gunpoint, they drove her into a street and made the transfer into a POS machine. Investigation is ongoing,” Mrs Odutola said.

