Tuesday, 20 August, 2024, has been declared a work-free day by the Oyo State Government to commemorate the second anniversary of Isese Day.

This was stated in a circular issued by Olanike Adeyemo, Secretary to the State Government.

Mrs Adeyemo, quoting the State Governor, Seyi Makinde in the circular, urged all traditional worshippers and citizens to use the day to pray for the peace, unity, and stability of the state as well as the country.

It would be recalled that Mr Makinde had, in 2023, signed a bill that designated 20 August as a public holiday to allow traditionalists to celebrate Isese Day in the state.

The Isese Day was celebrated in all South-west states last year.

