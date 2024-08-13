The Osun State House of Assembly has passed two bills amending the Osun State Local Government Area Creation and Osun Electoral Commission Laws in conformity with the Supreme Court judgement on local government financial autonomy.
The amended bills are: the Osun State Local Government Areas Creation and Administration Amendment No. 7 Bill 2024 and the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission Amendment No. 1 Bill 2024.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the assembly passed the bills after they were read for the third time during plenary in Osogbo, the state capital, on Tuesday.
The speaker, Adewale Egbedun, said clean copies of the bills would be forwarded to Governor Ademola Adeleke for assent.
|
NAN recalls that the Deputy Majority Leader, Adekunle Oladimeji, had, on 29 July, said the amendments were in line with the Nigerian Constitution and the Supreme Court judgement.
Mr Oladimeji said this while reading the policy thrust of the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission Amendment No. 1 Bill.
According to him, the judgment granted financial autonomy to the 774 Local Government Areas (LGAs) recognised by law.
“The Osun Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC), in line with Section 197 of the Nigerian Constitution, is to conduct, organise and supervise all elections into local councils in the state, in accordance with the law.
“Amendment of the OSIEC Act is necessary to avoid a conflict with the Supreme Court judgement.
“It is also to strengthen the local government system, so people at the grassroots can enjoy the dividends of democracy,” he said.
Adewumi Adeyemi, (Obokun State Constituency), also, on 29 July, read the policy thrust of the Osun State Local Government Areas Creation and Administration Amendment Bill.
He said that Section 7(1) allowed for the existence and running of local governments by elected officials.
READ ALSO: In Osun, #EndBadGovernance protesters demand review of Tinubu’s economic policies
Mr Adeyemi added that section 8 of the constitution empowers state assemblies to ensure, through enacted laws, that local government administrations exist, and their financing guaranteed.
He noted that with the Supreme Court judgment, Local Government Development Areas (LCDAs) and Area Councils were not recognised by the constitution as being among the 774 LGAs in Nigeria.
“The Osun State Local Government Amendment Bill will, when passed into law, take care of the local government structure and compositions of executives,” he said. (NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999