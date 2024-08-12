Former Oyo State governor and the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Rashidi Ladoja, has officially received the beaded crown, which confers on him an Obaship title.
By receiving the crown as the next in line to the Olubadan stool, he has also fulfilled the most important prerequisite for him to ascend the throne.
He was crowned by the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, at a ceremony attended by the acting state governor, Bayo Lawal, in the company of other top government functionaries.
He was presented with the staff and instrument of office by Mr Lawal at the event held at the Aafin Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oke Aremo, Ibadan, on Monday, 12 August.
A meeting of the members of the Olubadan-in-Council preceded the event.
Oba Ladoja, one of the 11 high chiefs in the succession line to Oba Olakunlehin, had resisted the beaded crown for over seven years. All other ten high chiefs, members of the Olubadan-in-Council, had been elevated and approved as beaded crown-wearing Obas.
In a recent turn of events, however, he accepted to wear the beaded crown as part of the prerequisites to become the next Olúbàdàn of Ibadanland.
At the time, he said his decision was made in response to pressure from Ibadan indigenes both at home and abroad to facilitate his ascension to the throne.
Section 4 of the reviewed Olubadan Chieftaincy Declaration, which took effect from 17 July 2024, reads: “The person who may be proposed as candidate by the Line whose turn it is to fill a vacancy in the office of the Olubadan shall be the most senior beaded crown Oba in that line.”
