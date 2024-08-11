The Police Command in Lagos State says a 25-year-old contract staff, whose name was not mentioned, has allegedly jumped into an iron melting pot of his company and died.

The command’s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday.

The image maker said that the company’s safety officer, whose name was also not mentioned, reported the case to the Sagamu Road Police Division on 3 August, at about 6 p.m.

Mr Hundeyin said that the company was located in the Industrial Scheme of Odogunyan area in Ikorodu, Lagos State.

He said that the safety officer reported that on the same date, at about 3.15 p.m., the contract staff attached to the company’s AOD Section allegedly ran to the iron melting pot, which was out of bounds to all the staff during operation.

“He jumped into it and all efforts made by his colleagues to stop him proved abortive, while his body was completely melted.

“Detectives from the station visited the scene of the crime. The family of the deceased has since been contacted while investigation is ongoing,” Mr Hundeyin said.

(NAN)

