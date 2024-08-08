Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun has directed the Chairman of the Civil Service Commission to refund all administrative fees currently being charged in relation to the ongoing recruitment exercise into the state’s civil service.
The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Tokunbo Talabi, made this known in a statement issued on Thursday in Abeokuta.
“These fees are charged by the Civil Service Commission on behalf of third-party independent examiners who administer and supervise the Computer Based Test (CBT),” the government said.
The government acknowledged the country’s current economic situation and said it also considered the recruitment exercise’s ultimate aim.
“The aim is to alleviate the suffering of the citizens and create employment in the state. This necessitates the directives to immediately refund fees paid along with a waiver for any new applications,” the government said.
