Doctors in Ogun State, under the aegis of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Ogun State Chapter, have embarked on an indefinite strike following unresolved issues concerning their allowances.
Addressing journalists in Abeokuta on Tuesday, NMA chairman Azeem Ashimi said the strike, which began on Saturday, 3 August, is aimed at addressing the pay disparity between federal and state medical workers.
Mr Ashimi explained that the decision to proceed with an indefinite strike came after a failed three-day warning strike.
“Unfortunately, we weren’t able to reach a compromise with the government. The government continues to plead that the issues of minimum wage and other related matters are common, but my people believe that we need to address the issues on the ground,” he stated.
According to Mr Ashimi, the core of the doctors’ grievances lies in the reviewed Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS), which they believe should be implemented to stem the exodus of medical professionals from Ogun State.
“Ogun State is losing a lot of doctors daily because of the pay disparity. If the reviewed CONMESS is paid, it will encourage the doctors to stay,” he stressed.
As part of efforts to retain medical personnel in the state, the NMA has undertaken various initiatives over the past two years.
“We have recorded achievements aimed at helping doctors feel a sense of belonging in the community. We’ve facilitated access to land for housing and started a cooperative society for savings, among other measures.
“However, aligning the state workers’ pay with federal workers’ pay would go a long way in encouraging doctors to remain,” Mr Ashimi noted.
He lamented that medical doctors were leaving the state’s service in droves and stressed that the state government could address the issue and ensure the strike is short-lived.
“We believe strongly that if the government can promise to pay this money in due time through a memorandum of understanding, we can go back to work. Verbal promises have often led to doubts, hence the need for something to be penned down,” he said.
