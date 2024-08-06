Governor Abiodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State has approved the technical crew for Ekiti United FC and Ekiti Queens FC respectively.

The Technical Adviser to the Governor on Sports Development, Olusola Osetoba, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Ado-Ekiti.

She stated that Akin Olowookere is the new Head Coach of Ekiti United FC, while Candy Jacob is the new Head Coach of Ekiti Queens FC.

Other coaching crew members for Ekiti Queens FC are Team Manager Moji Ogunsakin, Assistant Coach 1 Adewumi Taiwo, Assistant Coach 2 Bailey Abimbola, and Goalkeeper Trainer Alabi Emmanuel.

“Other crew members include, Welfare, Okunola Felicia ; Medical, Alade Kolawole; Nurse Abioye Bisola; Camp Commandant, Bunmi Isijola ;

Masseur, Adesoye Bright; Kit Manager, Oyekunle Fatoba and Secretary, Babatunde Damilola.”

The crew for Ekiti United FC are Team Manager Babajide Babatola, Head Coach Olowokere Akindele, and Assistant Coach 1, Salawu Rotimi.

Others are Assistant Coach 2 Afolabi Mayowa, Goalkeeper Trainer Bamidele Kolawole, Welfare Anthony Osegboun, Nurse 1 Omoboriowo Sade, and Nurse 2 Christianah Ajayi.

“Other crew members include Camp Commandant Arowolo Kayode, Masseur Ayodele Dabiri, Kit Manager Temidayo Apata while the Secretary is Idowu Boluwaji.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the crew and staff of both teams have officially assumed duties on 1 August.

(NAN)

