Cargo clearance activities at Tincan Island and Apapa ports in Lagos were slowed down on Friday due to ongoing protests in the country.
A visit by a NAN correspondent to these ports observed a minimal presence of clearing agents, leading to reduced cargo clearance operations.
The Public Relations Officer of the Apapa Customs Command, Usman Abubakar, confirmed the low turnout, attributing it to the protests.
He noted that while operations improved slightly compared to Thursday when the protests started, they were still not back to normal.
Mr Abubakar urged port users to expedite cargo clearance to create space for incoming vessels.
Tony Ibe, a freight forwarder at Tincan Island port, explained that many agents stayed away on Thursday, fearing access restrictions due to the protests.
Tochukwu Atuegwe of Praise God Clearing Agents confirmed a better turnout on Friday and urged agents to resume normal operations on Monday.
He noted that customs officers and terminal operators were available to clear cargo from the ports.
Adepoju Gbojubade, another clearing agent at Apapa Port, said that there was swift cargo clearance due to the reduced number of agents.
He mentioned that the situation was gradually normalising as port authorities and stakeholders worked to restore full operations and address the backlog of cargoes.
