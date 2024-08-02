Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has pledged his administration’s commitment to collaborating with Rotary International to enhance humanitarian services in the state.
This announcement came during a meeting with the District Governors of Rotary International Districts 9112 and 9111, Rotarian Olufemi Adenekan and Rotarian Oluwole Kukoyi, at Lagos House, Marina.
In his statement shared on social media, Governor Sanwo-Olu expressed his appreciation for the work Rotary International does globally and locally, highlighting the organisation’s core principles of service and addressing urgent community needs.
“Today, I welcomed the District Governors of Rotary International Districts 9112 and 9111, Rotarian Olufemi Adenekan and Rotarian Oluwole Kukoyi, to Lagos House, Marina. During our meeting, I reiterated our dedication to collaborating so as to strengthen humanitarian services and tackle the urgent needs of our citizens, which are core principles of Rotary International,” the governor wrote.
|
The governor emphasised the importance of partnership between the government and non-governmental organisations like Rotary International in delivering impactful projects and services.
The collaboration aims to address various issues such as healthcare, education, and community development, which are vital for improving the quality of life for Lagos residents.
This meeting marks a significant step towards fostering public-private partnerships that can effectively tackle the socio-economic challenges facing Lagos State.
READ ALSO: #EndBadGovernance: Lagos records violence-free demonstrations as protesters recount tales of hardship
By leveraging Rotary International’s extensive network and experience in humanitarian efforts, the state government aims to enhance its capacity to meet the needs of its citizens.
Governor Sanwo-Olu’s commitment to such collaborations reflects a broader strategy to engage with civil society organisations in promoting sustainable development and ensuring inclusive growth within Lagos State.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999