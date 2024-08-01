On Thursday, hundreds of young people and residents marched across major roads in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, to protest poor governance and hunger in Nigeria.

As early as 7:16 a.m., security operatives and other agencies consisting of Nigeria Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Western Nigerian Security Network (Amotekun), and the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) converged at the Rosewale filling station on Iwo Road, the gathering point for the Ibadan protest, to monitor the event.

Two hours later, the demonstrators arrived with megaphones, large banners, and placards with various inscriptions expressing their demands to the Nigerian government.

They demanded a scrap of the 1999 Constitution; reasonable investment in education, reversion of the fuel price, and food price control, among others.

The protesters mobilised residents and shop owners from the point of convergence and at motor parks at Iwo Road and began a procession to Agodi Government House.

As they marched along, singing different protest songs, more people with bikes and cars joined them, while security operatives walked behind them with their trucks.

Addressing journalists at Mokola Roundabout, Solomon Emiola, the protest leader, stated that the hungry youths of the nation are the victims of poor governance and that a party did not sponsor the protest.

Mr Emiola said the protest was not against tribe and religion, noting that problems of hunger, poverty, insecurity, terrorism, unemployment, bad electoral practices and local government autonomy brought them to the streets.

“Our demands are very straightforward, we ultimately want an end to the 1999 constitution that causes underdevelopment,” Mr Emiola said.

Shortly after his address, the protesters moved towards the University of Ibadan, where another group of protesters joined them.

The procession of protesters returned to the meeting place at Iwo Road, after which they dispersed.

There were no injuries or acts of violence. The protesters vowed to continue the protest tomorrow until their demands are met.

