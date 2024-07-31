The Police Command in Lagos State has confirmed the detention of three domestic workers over the death of Justice Ofili Ajumogobia’s daughter.
The state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday.
“Three domestic staff have been arrested and handed over to the State Criminal Investigation Department, which has since taken over the investigation,” Mr Hundeyin said.
He said that the judge’s daughter, Chukwu, was found dead in Lagos on Wednesday.
“Chukwu was found lifeless this morning (Wednesday) about 6:45 a.m. at the entrance of her parents’ house on Bembe Street, Parkview Estate, Lagos,” Mr Hundeyin said.
The spokesperson that the detention of the three suspects was in line with a directive from the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Adegoke Fayoade, for a thorough investigation of the death.
Chukwu’s father, Soboma Ajumogobia, is younger brother of Odein Ajumogobia, a former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources.
(NAN)
