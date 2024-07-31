Oyo State governor Seyi Makinde has appointed an 11-man committee for the upgrade of the Ibadan airport to international standard.

The committee members are Bimbo Adekanmbi (chairman); former Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Kabir Yusuf; legal luminary, Wale Babalakin, SAN; Ibitoye Ajiboye, an air commodore; Wing Commander Onyedima; Squadron Leader Sheu; Ayo Opasanya; Wale Okubadejo; Oluyomi Onilude; Seyi Akinbohun and Ademola Aderinto.

Mr Makinde said to further his goal of sustainable development; his administration will keep funding initiatives that will provide the state with a comparative advantage.

He insisted that the second comparative advantage his administration is looking into to boost the state’s economy is the upgrading of the Ibadan airport, Alakia, to an international standard.

The governor made the announcement on Tuesday at the Executive Chamber of the Governor’s Office, Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan, during the formal inauguration of the 11-member Ibadan Airport Upgrade Project Committee, led by Bimbo Adekanmbi, a former Oyo State Commissioner for Finance.

He stated that his administration made investments in the growth of agribusiness, citing it as the state’s first comparative advantage.

He noted that modernising the airport will help agribusiness and aid the state economy’s overall expansion.

Mr Makinde disclosed that it has been a part of his plans since the start of his administration and that the decision to upgrade the airport was made using logic, science, and data. He said that it is a strategic investment that will stand the test of time.

As part of upgrades to the airport, the state government built a 500,000-litre aviation fuel storage and dispensing facility, a new VIP lounge, and donated a fire truck and pickup van.

According to him, “Today marks another important milestone in the history of Oyo State, as we inaugurate the committee that will work towards the actualisation of the Ibadan Airport upgrade. They would start with the preliminary activities before the groundbreaking ceremony for an international standard airport in Ibadan.

“We are all excited about this, and for good reasons. Our vision for investing on a second comparative advantage of our city to support the comparative advantage in agribusiness is coming together.

“Historically, Ibadan is a nodal city. It was a meeting point for commercial activities and also a stopover as people went to other parts of the country. That was how Ibadan developed. If you take a look at the map of Nigeria, you will see that Ibadan is a major entry point to the Northern part of Nigeria and even some other states of the South-west.

“We have preliminary data to support this move, and part of the work this committee will be doing is providing us with the definite numbers through a comprehensive passenger data analysis and ensuring that all the groundwork is laid to fulfil requirements for building an international airport as stipulated by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).”

Mr Makinde said previous upgrades done to part of the airport facilities increased the number of airlines that have included Ibadan in their flight schedules.

“When we came in, we only had one airline with a regular flight coming to Ibadan. But now, we have regular flights, and I have seen activities growing around the airport. So, we are convinced that this project is going to be one that will endure.

“As I said earlier in my newsletter on this issue, this is a strategic investment, and I believe posterity will smile on us for opting to upgrade the Ibadan Airport Alakia to an international airport,” he added.

The governor urged the committee members to bring their wealth of experience to bear in making history for the state.

The event had in attendance the Deputy Governor, Bayo Lawal; former Speaker of Oyo State House of Assembly, Monsurat Sunmonu; Secretary to the State Government; Olanike Adeyemo; and the Chief of Staff, Segun Ogunwuyi, among other top government functionaries.

