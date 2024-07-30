The Catholic Bishops of the Ibadan Ecclesiastical Province on Tuesday told President Bola Tinubu, the State Governors and Local Government chairpersons across the country that lack of prompt response to the distress calls of Nigerians about dire hunger, outrageous living costs, persistent insecurity, and failed promises, among other factors, prompted the current agitations.

They urged the leaders to always attend to the distress calls of the people and turn a new leaf by responding promptly and effectively henceforth to their problems.

This was contained in a communiqué released at the end of their meeting in Akure and co-signed by the Chairman and Secretary of the Province, Leke Abegunrin and John Oyejola, who are both Most Reverends.

The Ibadan Ecclesiastical Province of the Catholic Church comprises the Ibadan Archdiocese, Ilorin, Ondo, Oyo, Ekiti and Osogbo Dioceses.

According to the bishops, Nigerians have cried out about dire hunger in the land, persistent insecurity, failed promises, dashed hopes, the outrageous cost of living and governance, and ineffectiveness of the rule of law in curbing criminality among public officials, not to mention the ineptitude of many public officers in dealing with serious national issues.

The clerics observed that governance by palliatives, intimidation, or by hide-and-seek methods could not provide a permanent solution to the challenges faced by the country.

They noted that though protests could not solve problems in Nigeria either, they would not have gathered momentum if governments at all levels had responded to the groans and distress calls of Nigerians.

“Protests should cause no consternation in any normal democratic setting because the right to protest is guaranteed in true democracies all over the world. Protests are organised to draw the attention of governments and authorities to the opinions or demands of people or groups in society.

“In Nigeria, the impending protest has raised a furore of opinions regarding its legitimacy and expediency. Many believe that protests are not a solution to Nigeria’s problems. They are right. Protests are not meant to provide solutions to problems.

“Protests are held as a last resort for citizens who have cried out for solutions to problems and have not been heeded. Protests are the last resort for amplifying the voice of those who feel oppressed. The protests in Nigeria should be made to serve that purpose and none other,” the communiqué read in part.

Addressing the protesters, the Catholic Bishops urged them to shelve their plans if they cannot demonstrate without hindering lawful businesses and constituting a nuisance.

“The protesters should exercise restraint and not disturb or intimidate those who may choose not to participate in the exercise, knowing that it is their inalienable right not to do so. Such people should be allowed to go about their lawful business unhindered. The organisers of the protest have a responsibility to ensure all these or call off the protest,” the communique added.

The bishops called on relevant security organisations to show restraint and civility in discharging their duties and avoid violence and accidental deaths during the protests, which, according to them, unfortunately, seem to have characterised past exercises in Nigeria.

They also called on Nigerians to join hands together to rescue the nation, stressing, “Nigeria is a great country, and we are a great people and to this we all agree. Our current situation of hunger and deprivation is not as a result of economic poverty, but due to greed, corruption, lack of accountability, lawlessness, indiscipline, selfishness and poor attitude to work.

“The challenges we face, if we work together, cannot overcome our God-given greatness, drive and courageous spirit. Our challenges and problems come from the bad will and bad conduct of some of us, Nigerians in every walk of life and at every level. We therefore plead with all Nigerians to show our true, indomitable, sterling character and salvage this country because we have no other,” the bishops said.

In recent weeks, talks of a nationwide protest to express citizens’ grievances with the state of the nation have dominated the public space.

Central to the preparations for the protest has been the police request for the identity of its leaders and organisers. While no one has officially been identified as the leader, many activists and social commentators such as Aisha Yesufu, Deji Adeyanju, and Omoyele Sowore, among others, have expressed support for the protest.

The protest is scheduled to be held across the nation beginning from Thursday, 1 August to 10 August.

The theme of the protest centres around an end to hunger, economic hardship, and bad governance.

