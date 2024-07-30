A former governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Lagos State, Funsho Doherty has joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He made this known in a statement posted via his X handle on Monday, titled, ‘It is time.’

The accountant said he made the decision to join the main opposition party after extensive consultations in order to unseat the APC.

He said the state needed a strong and credible alternative to “the exclusionary and extractive governance model that has dominated since 1999.

“Despite trillions of naira spent over a generation, Lagos State still lacks fundamental services: public water supply, reliable and affordable power, quality public education and healthcare, mass housing, robust mass transit, and basic public law and order.

“The government’s actions also have alarming implications for climate risks like flooding,” he stated.

The former governorship candidate said it was time to present a united front against the state’s “self-serving leadership that celebrates the unacceptable status quo.”

Stating more reasons for the development, Mr Doherty said the PDP has a national presence and offers institutional structure and a broad recognition to challenge the present administration.

In his letter of resignation posted side by side with the statement, dated 22 July, Mr Doherty reiterated that he took the step after “wide consultation, reflection and careful consideration.”

“This decision is in keeping with our assessment of what is needed at this time in the effort to bring positive change to the trajectory of governance in Lagos State and to substantially improve the lives of our people,” he added.

Ever since he lost the governorship race, Mr Doherty has in various ways, demanded accountability and transparency from the Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration.

For instance, in November, he questioned the Lagos government’s outrageous spending.

He joined the ADC in March 2022.

