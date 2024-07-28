Ahead of the planned 1 August protests to denounce the economic hardship in the country, Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke, has hinted of his arrangement to dialogue with the organisers of the civil demonstration.

The meeting, which is to be held on Monday, will have in attendance other stakeholders, including security agencies and Civil Societies Organisations (CSOs).

Mr Adeleke, who made the disclosure on Sunday in a statement by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, said his team members will reach out to representatives of various civil society groups and student bodies for a dialogue session on governance in the country, especially in Osun.

Describing dialogue as critical to achieving peace in the country, the governor requested key commanders of Police and other security services to attend the session where stakeholders will be free to make recommendations on grievances and expected responses from government at all levels.

“I have instructed my team to organise a dialogue session on Monday where stakeholders can jaw-jaw as part of peacemaking in the exercise of constitutional rights. The session will afford parties to list grievances and what they expect the government at all levels to do.

“We will convey outcomes of the session to government leaders from myself to Mr President in Abuja. It will also be an opportunity to tell stakeholders what we are doing as a government to resolve the economic hardship facing our people,” the statement said.

The governor, however, restated his belief in the nation’s constitution, rights and liberties enshrined in it, just as he called for peace and non-violent actions among the citizenry.

