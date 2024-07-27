The Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Adegoke Fayoade, has advised residents of the state against attacking protesters.
Mr Fayoade gave the advice while addressing traditional rulers and community leaders in Eti-Osa, Ibeju-Lekki, Epe and Lagos Island local government areas during a town hall meeting on Saturday.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there have been reports of a planned nationwide protest by some Nigerians over hardship in the country.
The protest is planned to begin from Aug. 1 and end on Aug. 10.
|
Mr Fayoade said that although police and other security agencies had met and declared that there should not be any protest in Lagos State, the residents should not attack any group or groups that might come out to protest.
The commissioner of police said that attacking them would mean taking laws into one’s hands.
“If there must be protest, it must be peaceful. We want to know those who want to protest so that we can make arrangements for their security.
“It is your right to protest legitimately as long as it does not affect the rights of others.
“Any group planning a violent protest should rethink. Such a group will meet police and other security agencies. We don’t want a repeat of the #EndSARS.
“The duty of residents is to give the police timely information about any group planning a violent protest, it is not for them to attack them,” he said.
The traditional ruler of Ijora/Apapa, Oba Abdulfatai Aromire, appealed to his subjects not to join in the planned protest.
All the traditional rulers and community leaders said that there should not be any protest in Lagos State.
They commended the Commander of Area J Police Command, Yemisi Ojo, for efforts in tackling crime in the area.
READ ALSO: Shelve protest, support fight against corruption, Nigerian governor, Rep member advise youths
They also praised the commissioner of police for neutralising nine kidnappers in the Mushin area of Lagos recently.
They urged the police boss to check activities of land grabbers in their areas.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999