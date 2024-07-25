The Head of Media and External Relations of the United Bank for Africa, Ramon Nasir, has lost his mother, Musiliat Falade.

Mrs Falade, who died at the age of 86 on Thursday morning was Iya-Oba of Imasayi Kingdom, Yewa, Ogun State, South-west Nigeria.

According to a brief statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES by the family and signed by Mr Nasir, Mrs Falade had been on admission at Duchess International Hospital, Lagos.

The statement reads in part: “Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Ilayhi Raji,un. Our matriarch is gone! It is with deepest regret and total submission to the will of the Almighty that the families of Falade, Kuoye, Nasir and Rasaq announce the passing away of our mother and the matriarch of our families, Musiliat Amoke, popularly known as Olowoletiasho.

“She passed on this morning at Duchess International Hospital. She was 86 years. Until her demise, she was the Iya-Oba of Imasayi Kingdom, Yewa, Ogun State.”

Burial

Described as a devoted Muslim, according to the statement, the deceased will be buried 4 p.m on Thursday in Ado-Odo, Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State.

“She will be buried at her residence, 11 Oredola Estate, Okepadi, Ado-Odo, Ogun State at 4pm,” the statement reads.

About late Mrs Falade

Renowned for her business acumen, religiosity and community development, the deceased was installed the Yeye Oba of Imasayi in 2021 following the installation of Oba Olalekan Kuoye as the Olu of Imasayi Kingdom.

Earlier in 2018, friends, family members and well-wishers had gathered in Ado-Odo Ota to mark the 80th birthday of Mrs Falade, even as dignitaries including publicists, journalists and financial experts graced the occasion.

