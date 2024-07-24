The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) says it has suspended an officer, Michael Akomolafe, after he was charged with drug trafficking and arraigned at the Federal High Court in Lagos.
Kenneth Udo, NIS Public Relations Officer, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.
Mr Udo said that the attention of the service was drawn to a publication linking the officer, who was serving at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Lagos, to drug trafficking.
He said that the service supported the legal proceedings to determine Mr Akomolafe’s culpability in the matter.
“The officer in question has since been subjected to internal processes and placed under suspension following his alleged involvement in drug trafficking.
“The NIS awaits the court judgement before making further comments on this matter,” he said.
Mr Udo said that NIS remained committed to excellent service delivery, discipline, and zero tolerance for criminality.
He said the service would not hesitate to sanction any officer whose conduct was contrary to the ideals governing its operations.
(NAN)
