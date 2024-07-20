The Ogun State government has flagged off the first round of the 2024 Optimised Maternal, Newborn and Child Health Week (OMNCHW) as part of its “continuous efforts to improve maternal and child health in the state and environs.”
The initiative is aimed at giving beneficiaries access to antenatal care as well as improve early detection and management of childhood illness, and strengthen routine immunisation and nutrition services, among others.
Commissioner for Health, Tomi Coker, unveiled the programme in Iperu, Ikenne Local Government Area of the state on Friday.
She explained that the intervention was designed to provide essential health care services to pregnant women and children.
Some of the free health services to be provided during the programme include routine immunisation, screening for malnutrition, birth registration, and administration of Tetanus Diphtheria vaccine for pregnant women.
Other services are Vitamin A supplementation, and provision of free counselling and health education on key household practices, among others.
Mrs Coker, who was represented by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Kayode Oladehinde, while speaking on the essence of the initiative, said it was a testament to the state government’s commitment to enhancing healthcare delivery at the grassroot.
To further reinforce the government’s commitment, she highlighted the renovation and equipping of the State’s Primary Health Centre and the employment of personnel, training and retraining of qualified health workers and provision of quality drugs.
“This programme is targeted at mothers and children to improve their wellness and well-being. The Dapo Abiodun led-administration wants to ensure that no woman dies in the process of giving birth, nor should any child die of preventable diseases,” she said.
Speaking earlier, the Executive Secretary, Primary Healthcare Development Board, Elijah Ogunsola, enjoined parents, caregivers and guardians to avail their children and wards of ages 0-5 the privilege of the programme.
The Chairman, Ikenne Local Government, Olusegun Ogunleye, represented by his Vice Chairman, Bolanle Fakoya, lauded the efforts of the state government and development partners in giving priority to the health of mothers and children.
