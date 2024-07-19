The Oyo State government, on Thursday, clarified issues regarding the amended Olúbàdàn Chieftaincy Law and a rumoured plan to prevent anyone from becoming the next Olubadan.

There were reports in some sections of the media that the newly-released gazette on the Olubadan Chieftaincy Declaration targeted the aspiration of the present Otun Olubadan of Ibadaland, Rashidi Ladoja.

The reports were heightened by the fact that the review was made public during the coronation ceremony of the new Olubadan, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin on 12 July.

The new declaration, passed by the state House of Assembly and signed into law by the State Governor, Seyi Makinde, was inserted in the programme distributed during the coronation ceremony.

But in a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Dotun Oyelade, the state government said it is not only premature but also unfair and preemptive for anyone to start discussion about the next Olubadan when a new Olubadan has just been successfully installed.

Mr. Oyelade said that the rumours about the recently reviewed Olúbàdàn Chieftaincy Law were uncalled for and embarrassing, especially after the coronation and presentation of staff to the new Olubadan, Owolabi Olakulehin.

“Some citizens are already looking over the shoulders of the new Oba and ascribing the government gazette that implemented the recommendation of the Ibadan Chieftaincy Review Committee to a ploy to disqualify certain individuals,” he said.

He said that the immediate past Olubadan, the late Olalekan Balogun, set up the Ibadan Chieftaincy Review Committee to review and deliberate on the needed reforms of the Ibadan Chieftaincy, the extant chieftaincy declaration and composition of the Ibadan land local government traditional councils and make the necessary recommendations.

He disclosed that after extensive review and deliberation, the committee recommended, among others, that the 11 high chiefs who are members of the Olubadan-in-Council be elevated and approved as beaded crown wearing Obas.

The Commissioner revealed that the late Oba Balogun, in a letter to the Oyo State governor dated 5 February, 2023, proposed that the reform be incorporated into the Ibadan Chieftaincy Declaration of 1957.

He added that on 14 July, 2023, the amendments were gazetted by the state government.

He stated further that the governor did this not only because it was a legitimate prayer from Oba Balogun, but also in deference to the tradition and culture of Ibadanland.

The state government advised the people not to heat up the polity, pledging that it will continue to uphold what is right and the cherished tradition and culture of the people.

“Government wishes the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, good health and wisdom to pilot the affairs of Ibadanland,” Mr Oyelade said.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that two days after the coronation, some Ibadan indigenes alerted the public to potential court cases that may be triggered by Section 4 of the newly reviewed 1957 Olubadan Chieftaincy Declaration.

They stated that since Mr Ladoja is not wearing a beaded crown, the section will not allow him to succeed as the next Olúbàdàn of Ibadanland.

Section 4 of the new Declaration, which takes effect from 17 July 2024, reads: “The person who may be proposed as candidate by the Line whose turn it is to fill a vacancy in the office of the Olubadan shall be the most Senior Beaded Crown Oba in that line.”

On the other hand, the old Section 4 states, “The person who may be proposed as candidate by the line whose turn it is to fill a vacancy in the office of the Olubadan shall be the most Senior (High) Chief in that Line.”

The amended Section 4 replaced “the most Senior (High) Chief in that Line” with “the most Senior Beaded Crown Oba in that Line.”

Meanwhile, the next in line to become Olúbàdàn in the Ọtun line is Mr Ladoja, who did not receive a beaded crown among members of the Olubadan-in-Council.

