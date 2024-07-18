The Ogun State government has awarded scholarships to nine students who performed creditably well in an essay competition to mark the 90th birthday celebration of Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka.

Speaking at the 2024 edition of the Wole Soyinka International Cultural Exchange Programme held at Prof. Soyinka’s ARI residence, Ijegba, Abeokuta, the State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, said they would also be given a laptop each for their efforts.

Mr Abiodun said the gesture was to encourage the beneficiaries to keep writing as well as motivate other students to participate in the next edition of the competition.

While describing the Nobel Laureate as the most celebrated black African, who has excelled in his chosen career, the governor noted that as a way of bringing about change and prosperity in Nigeria and around the world, it is imperative to engage the youth and ensure that their thinking and goals are oriented toward progress for the motherland and humanity.

He said the Wole Soyinka International Cultural Exchange (WSICE) was established to honour the legacy of the Nobel Laureate and reflect his lifelong commitment to education, cultural exchange, and nurturing future leaders.

He added that the initiative underscores his values, which include justice, freedom, and the pursuit of excellence in the arts and humanities.

According to Mr Abiodun, this year’s theme, ‘Engaging National Interest on Good Governance, Understanding Nation-building (E.N.I.O.G.U.N),’ perfectly encapsulates Mr Soyinka’s profound commitment to creating a just and equitable world.

The WSICE consists of three aspects – essay competition, the advocacy, and the performing arts, which include poetry, drama, and the spoken word.

“We celebrate a project that, for over 14 years, has upheld his ideals and vision. There is no doubt that the Nobel Laureate has optimally utilised the inherent values and wisdom of African culture and tradition in his global engagement as a world citizen of African descent.

“The mission and underlying objectives of WSICE are clear and commendable. They seek to create unity among mankind regardless of nationality, culture, or religion by focusing on youth as the future of humanity, in line with the thoughts and guiding principles of Professor Wole Soyinka,” the governor noted.

Mr Abiodun stressed that the project was designed to serve as a beacon, illuminating the path for future thinkers who are passionate about the progress and betterment of humanity, pledging that the state would take ownership of the event to make it international.

Speaking while answering questions from children on his life experiences for the past 90 years, Mr Soyinka said that he did not envisage living up to 90, adding that he decided to be a writer to correct some anomalies from stories he listened to while growing up.

On why he broke into a radio station during the military era, the Nobel Laureate said: “I never broke into a radio station, but sneaked in. The radio station was holding on to something that belonged to the people, and I decided to retrieve it. If that item had been played, it would have demoralised the people and established the culture of brutality.”

He chided Nigerians for always criticising the state while refusing to examine themselves.

He noted that crimes like kidnapping and robbery, among others, were not because of poverty or inequality, but selfishness and the desire to live a luxurious life.

He lauded Mr Abiodun for helping in developing the environment around his abode and saving it from degradation.

The 2024 Wole Soyinka International Cultural Exchange Programme drew students from different parts of the country who participated in an essay competition on national and international topics.

Out of the 383 students who participated in the competition, 90 were chosen and later pruned to nine. Alabi Oluwanifemi eventually emerged the best essayist, Okoye Collins John came second, while Adebusi Adeoluwa finished third.

