Yoruba nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, on Tuesday, issued a fresh quit notice to Fulani herders to vacate all forests in the South-west region of the country.

He said the development had become imperative against the backdrop of recent alleged killing, abduction and destruction of farmlands by the herders.

While commending governors and traditional rulers in the South-west, he maintained that food security in Yorubaland can only be achieved if an enabling and peaceful atmosphere is guaranteed for farmers to engage in agricultural production.

In a voice note released by his media aide, Olayemi Koiki, which was forwarded to PREMIUM TIMES, he said: “I want to specially greet and thank all the traditional rulers in Oke-Ogun axis of Oyo State.

“All the Fulani herders, who are still in our forest perpetrating killings, abduction of farmers and destruction of farmlands with their cattle should vacate or leave now. It is very important for you to leave the forest now.

“It is our forest and you must leave now. The forest belongs to us. All the remaining forests in Yorubaland where there are still Fulani herders, we want our traditional rulers to let us know so that they can be flushed out. We are in support of the state governors in the South-west in terms of security. But all the forests where we still have these Fulani herders will be combed and they will be sent packing.”

Mr Adeyemo said he awaits further directives from monarchs in Ondo, Ogun, Ekiti and Osun states, including other areas.

He expressed worry that Fulani herders were making it difficult for people to farm by grazing their cattle on farms and destroying crops.

Also speaking during a telephone conversation with our correspondent, the Yoruba nation activist, who confirmed the authorisation of the voice note, said: “Recently, some of our people in Oke-Ogun axis of Oyo State were attacked in their farms, leading to the death of few of them. Presently, there is a curfew in some of the communities.

“These crimes must stop. All the Fulani herders terrorising our people in the South must leave now. I want to commend our governors in the South-west, but they should please do more in terms of security to ensure that our people, most especially farmers in rural communities, carry out their activities without fear of attack, rape and needless killing,” he added.

