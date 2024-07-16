The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday, announced a gift of N100,000 for each corps member departing the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) camp in the state and a sum of N100 million for the NYSC support staff.

He made the pledge while delivering his address as the special guest of honour at the NYSC Passing-Out Parade/Closing Ceremony for the 2024 Batch ‘B’ Stream 1 Corps Members, at the NYSC Orientation Camp in Iyana Ipaja.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on New Media, Jubril Gawat, disclosed this on his X account on Tuesday. In a video Mr Gawat also shared, Mr Sanwo-Olu was seen assuring each corps member that the N100,000 gift would be delivered directly into their accounts next week.

“For this batch, we have 4,254 (Corps members), and with all sense of responsibility and because you have been very hardworking, each of you will go home with N100,000. The money will be made available by next week and your directors will credit your account,” he said.

Mr Sanwo-Olu also announced a N5 billion donation for the construction of a new permanent site for the Lagos NYSC camp, and automatic employment in the state public service for the best 100 corps members from the outgoing batch.

He also provided a 32-seater Hyundai bus for use in the camp.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

