Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Sunday, issued a stern warning to residents who engage in the harmful practices of littering drains and removing manhole covers, declaring that the menace must be brought to an end.

Speaking at the Campos Playground, Odunlami Street, during the flag-off of a community-based environmental sanitation awareness programme, the Governor called on residents to take action and prioritise environmental cleanliness in their daily lives.

Mr Sanwo-Olu, alongside the deputy governor, Obafemi Hamzat, lamented that manhole covers in most streets have been removed and littered with refuse. He stressed that he also observed littering of drains in some streets on Lagos Island.

He said, “the awareness/sensitisation campaign will be taken round all the 57 local government areas and local council development areas (LCDAs) to ensure that the initiative is embraced by every member of the community while ensuring that Lagosians have access to a clean, safe, flood-free and sustainable environment.”

In a bid to address the persistent problem of manhole removal, Mr Sanwo-Olu pledged that officials from the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure and the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) will commence the distribution of waste bags and waste bins to residents.

The governor hinted that he would lead the members of the executive council every weekend to clean streets and neighbourhoods, desilt drainages and ensure evacuation of waste.

He disclosed that the exercise would be a continuous culture before a decision is taken on the resumption of the Monthly Sanitation Exercise.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Meanwhile, Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources Tokunbo Wahab, in a statement, said the awareness on the re-introduction of Monthly Sanitation Exercise was pertinent to promote a clean and healthy environment, as well as encourage community participation in waste management to reduce the risk of disease outbreaks.

“As we all know, the Monthly Environmental Sanitation was a culture in Lagos State some years back; as such, the awareness of the re-introduction of the exercise in the state is going to be another bold step by the present administration,” he noted.

Mr Wahab stressed that maintaining a clean environment was essential for good health and increased longevity.

According to him, undertaking regular sanitation exercises provides a foundation for individuals to develop hygienic habits, safeguarding their health and potentially increasing their lifespan.

He added that the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) officials would always be on the ground to collect bagged waste and dispose of it properly.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

