The Lagos State Government has reiterated its commitment to enforcing the planned ban on unregulated commercial bus operations, specifically ‘Danfos’ and ‘Koropes,’ along the Lekki-Epe corridor, beginning from 1 October 2024.

The clarification came amidst speculations about the government’s intention to suspend the plans.

Addressing journalists on Sunday, the State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa, emphasised that the move aligns with the Lagos State Strategic Transportation Master Plan.

They urged public transport bus operators, including Korope/Danfo bus drivers, to collaborate with the government as it releases restructuring plans aimed at enhancing the commuting experience.

Mr Giwa noted that a meeting had previously been held with bus operators and union leaders in the state, stressing the importance of compliance.

He restated that the government’s stance was firm and that there was no going back on the planned enforcement.

“This development aims to streamline transportation in Lagos, promoting a safer, more efficient, and organised system. As the deadline approaches, all stakeholders are encouraged to cooperate with the government to ensure a seamless transition,” he said.

Mr Giwa described the current state of bus operations on the corridor as chaotic hence the need for collaboration to successfully regulate and integrate the informal transport sector into the State’s Bus Reform Initiative using the Lekki/Epe corridor as a pilot test.

He further explained that the Lekki/Epe corridor had been inspected by the Ministry of Transportation and Lagos Metropolitan Transport Authority, LAMATA to identify the limitations of seamless traffic flow along the expressway and adjoining roads, and had mapped out a systematic framework to address possible challenges.

Some of the planned solutions, according to Mr Giwa, include the restructuring of the existing unregulated public transport bus operations on the Lekki/Epe corridor, deployment of high-capacity buses on the corridor as stated in the Lagos Transport Policy and the Bus Route Network, re-allocation and relocation of Korope/mini buses to inner routes, and re-registration and recertification of all buses.

Others are the introduction of an e-ticketing system, provision of transport infrastructure (Layby, terminal, among others), regulation and standardisation of bus operations, improved transportation services, that is safety and passenger comfort, promotion of the security of lives and properties, and random drug tests for commercial drivers.

Mr Giwa further stated that the restructuring plan would be implemented in phases, urging transport operators who intend to key into the restructuring program to come to the Ministry of Transportation to register within the next two weeks.

He added that the registered operators will be allotted routes by the ministry to ensure strict compliance with the strategy.

Mr Giwa also warned that any operator who contravenes the regulations that will be implemented will be fined and will forfeit their vehicles if they ignore the notice of their fines.

He declared that the state government would not accommodate willful disregard of its existing Transport Sector Reform Law.

Addressing the concerns raised by members of the unions, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Olawale Musa, had explained that the state government was counting on them to fish out unregistered operators along the corridor, affirming that Lekki–Epe expressway would be a pilot test for the standardisation of the transportation system in Lagos.

Earlier, the Head of Bus Services, LAMATA, Olukemi Amure stated that the rapid development of the Lekki/Epe axis was one of the reasons why the State Government chose the corridor to continue its Bus Reform Initiative, which started with the introduction of the Bus Rapid Transit in different parts of the state.

Other concerned parties at the meeting were the Acting Chairman, National Union of Road Transport Workers, (NURTW), Lagos State chapter, Mustapha Adekunle, and Deputy Chairman, Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), Taofeek Ajayi.

They also both signed a communique at the end of the meeting to affirm their support for the initiative.

