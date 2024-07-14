Governor Ademola Adeleke has reaffirmed the sanctity of Oluwo of Iwoland as the consenting authority over the three local governments constituting Iwo zone under the Iwo Traditional Council just as he restated his administration’s readiness to complete the Iwo-Osogbo road project.

The Governor also ordered the immediate reversal of any instance where consenting authority was granted to any traditional ruler under Iwoland, directing the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Local Government to enforce the directive in line with tradition and laws.

In a reaction to widespread complaints over alleged encroachment on the traditional areas of authority of Oluwo of Iwoland, Governor Adeleke affirmed his deep respect for tradition and history which he said duly conferred leadership of Iwo zone on the Oluwo of Iwoland from time immemorial.

According to Governor Adeleke, any granting of consenting authority to any traditional ruler within the Iwo Traditional Council and the exercise of such authority by such beneficiary are hereby nullified and declared illegal and of no effect.

Any installation of a Baale done by such beneficiary is built on illegal foundation and is hereby declared a nullity, the Governor further affirmed, warning against actions and activities within and outside government that may jeopardise the peace and unity existing within the zone.

“I heard of several reports indicating usurpation of the legal authority of the Oluwo of Iwoland. Any such conduct is illegal and is hereby reversed. I have deep respect for the traditional institution. I particularly have deep affinity and respect for the people of Iwo at home and abroad including His Royal Majesty, the Oluwo of Iwoland,” the spokesperson to the Governor, Olawale Rasheed, quoted Mr Adeleke as saying.

“Our government did not and will not embark on any move or ploy purportedly designed to decimate the areas of authority of Oluwo of Iwoland. Oluwo remains the consenting authority for Iwoland and President of the Iwoland Traditional Council.

“The Ministry of Chieftaincy and Local Government Affairs is hereby directed to immediately withdraw any consenting authority that is purportedly granted the Olu of Ile-Ogbo, the Olowu of Kuta or any other traditional ruler who are traditionally under the Oluwo of Iwoland. Neither myself nor our government will be a party to the revision of history that is capable of igniting communal conflict and destruction of cultural heritage.

“Let me state it loud and clear: there is no anti-Iwo or anti-Oluwo agenda in our government. Anybody spreading such is a marketer of fake news. I have a pan-Osun vision and agenda which entails equitable development of all local governments of the state and phased infrastructure upgrade across the three senatorial districts.

“Our government will complete the Iwo-Osogbo road very soon. The contractor already has a deal on the best way to fast-track the road construction with the State Government. This administration will deliver a quality road to revive the economic fortunes of the six local governments on that road.

“It is fake news to suggest that our government has abandoned the all-important road. Iwo is benifitting from our government in many ways that will soon be manifested to Iwo people at home and abroad”, Governor Adeleke was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, the Iwo Board of Trustees (IBOT). the prime and apex decision making body in Iwo has praised Governor Adeleke for the pronouncement.

In a statement by its President, Lai Olurode (a professor) and Secretary, Jiire Ayinla, the organisation said the Governor’s directives will rest all controversies and insinuations surrounding the supremacy and paramountcy of the Oluwo title in Iwoland.

The statement continued, “The Board is happy that the Governor has followed with keen interest the developments as they perlain to the sanctity of Oluwo as the only prescribed authority in lwoland, comprising Iwo. Ayedire and Ola Oluwa Local Governments Areas of the State.

“With the pronouncements of His Excellency. the Governor has demonstrated thathe is a listening governor whose commitments to fairness and justice is not indoubt. His Excellency has by this pronouncement, displayed his respect for culture and traditions.

“Mr Governor believes that without a clear-cut hierarchy in any sociopolitical setting, chaos may set in and peaceful coexistence can become threatened and compromised. Development will also be endangered in such a setting. We are all aware of cases in some communities in Osun where intercommunal conflict had once been poorly managed. The outcomes were unpleasant.

“IBOT therefore wishes to appeal that the state government clarifications on the lwo Traditional Council matter has produced neither a victor nor a vanquished. All are winners.

“We wish to advise all Obas and Chiefs under the Iwo Traditional Council to seek genuine reconciliation and work together harmoniously for the betterment of their people.

“The people of Iwoland and particularly, their traditional rulers should manage their diversity in ways that will benefit all without discrimination.”

