Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, 89, on Friday received the staff of office as the 43rd Olubadan of lbadanland.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State presented both the Staff and Instrument of Office to the new Olubadan.

The presentation came shortly after Mr Olakulehin was crowned at the Labosinde compound, “the family with exclusive right to crown Olubadan.”

NAN also reports that Oba Olakulehin later proceeded to Ile Osemeji at Oja’ba area, where divination on the future of Ibadanland was revealed.

The new Olubadan, thereafter, accompanied by members of Olubadan in-Council, family members and well-wishers, moved to the frontage of the popular Mapo Hall.

In his address, Governor Makinde charged the new Ibadan traditional ruler to use the position for the upliftment and progress of Ibadanland.

He promised that his administration would continue to promote traditional institutions and congratulated the entire Ibadan people on the successful enthronement of the new Olubadan.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

The Minister of Power, Bayo Adelabu, who represented President Bola Tinubu, implored Oba Olakulehin to uphold the tradition and values that had made Ibadan a symbol of resilience and progress.

“As we look to the future, we acknowledge that there are challenges ahead but I am surely convinced that we can overcome these challenges with your majesty’s leadership quality, cooperation of all chiefs and the people.

“Let us not forget to live in unity, tolerance, mutual respect for one another and let us continue to strive for peace and understanding among ourselves so that Ibadan would continue to blossom,” Mr Adelabu stated.

In his acceptance speech, Oba Olakulehin thanked the sons and daughters of Ibadanland for supporting his enthronement.

He pledged to rule the ancient city in a way that would fast-track more development.

Olakulehin equally appreciated the federal and state governments for their contributions toward the success of the coronation.

Among the dignitaries who attended the event were the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar; the Ooni of Ile-Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi; Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State; and the deputy governors of Osun and Ondo states, Kola Adewusi and Olayide Adelami, respectively.

The Chief of Staff to Governor Babatunde Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, Tayo Ayinde, was also present.

In a related development, President Bola Tinubu congratulated Oba Olakulehin on his coronation as the 43rd Olubadan of the ancient city of Ibadan.

The president conveyed his congratulations in a statement by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, on Friday.

“The President joins the family of the new Olubadan, Ibadan citizens, the Oyo State Council of Obas, and the Oyo State Government to celebrate Oba Olakulehin on his ascension to the revered throne of his forebears.

“The President affirms that Oba Olakulehin brings to the throne immense wisdom, experience, character, and strength,” said the statement.

The president urged the traditional ruler to use the highly esteemed stool of Ibadan to advance the peace, security, and development of the area.

“President Tinubu assures the new Olubadan of his support and wishes him success as he works to promote and preserve the culture and traditions of the ancient city.

ALSO READ: Makinde approves Olakuleyin as Olubadan of Ibadan

“The President also congratulates Ibadan indigenes on the peaceful succession process and prays that the peace, beauty, and renown of Ibadan will abide always,” the statement read

Born on 5 July 1935, Mr Olakulehin studied at Yaba College of Technology where he obtained his Ordinary National Diploma and Higher National Diploma in Building.

He was recruited in 1970 through the Direct Short Service Commission as a second Lieutenant after transferring his service to the Nigerian Army Corp of Engineers.

He retired voluntarily from the Nigerian Army as a Major on 1 October 1979, after a remarkable 25-year career in military service.

Upon disengagement from the military service, he engaged in private business

Mr Olakulehin made a foray into politics and was elected as a member of the House of Representatives in 1992

He represented Ibadan South-East Constituency and served as Chairman of the House Committee on Nigerian Army.

Mr Olakulehin was, on Friday, crowned the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadanland at the age of 89.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

