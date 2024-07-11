The Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Environment has expressed concern over unavailability of water supply in the state. The committee said this during its oversight visit to the Lagos State Water Corporation (LWC).

The committee, led by Adebola Shabi, expressed this concern in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos.

The statement was issued by Kehinde Fashola, the deputy director, Corporate Affairs and Brand Management Unit, LWC.

Mr Shabi expressed concern over the unavailability of water supply in most homes in the state.

He also emphasised the need for the House to ensure the protection of the interests and rights of Lagos residents.

He requested a comprehensive report of the ongoing infrastructure projects and the challenges faced by the LWC in producing water supply.

The Managing Director of LWC, Mukhtaar Tijani, while receiving the committee members, assured them that he had been working diligently to ensure water supply reaches most homes in the state.

Mr Tijani cited the recent connection of the Baruwa Community to Mosan Okunola Waterworks as one of the steps taken to achieve this goal.

The Executive Director of Operations, Taiwo Omolanke, thanked the honourable members for their visit and support.

Ms Omolanke acknowledged the challenges faced by the LWC, including customers’ reluctance to pay for water, which is already subsidised by the state government.

She announced plans to meter all customers to ensure accountability for water produced.

Other assembly members present included Lanre Afini, the chairman of the House Committee on Environment Ministry and Simon Apata, the chairman of the House Committee on Procurement.

(NAN)

