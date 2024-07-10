Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has ordered flags to be flown at half-mast in honour of the departed Federal House of Representatives member representing Ibadan North federal constituency, Olaide Akinremi.

Mr Makinde described the sudden demise of the All Progressives Congress (APC) member as shocking and a great loss to the state.

He prayed for the repose of his soul and the courage for the family to bear the unfortunate loss.

On his part, Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu described his death as a great, personal loss.

In a condolence message, Mr Adelabu described Mr Akinremi as a brother and friend whose death came as a major surprise and shock that he is still trying to come to terms with.

“This really came as a shock to me. I am still trying to wrap my head around the fact of his death. He was a partner in progress who also believed in the development of Oyo State. This is indeed a major loss to the progressives family in Oyo State and Nigeria,” he said.

The power minister stressed that the late Reps member would be missed by his colleagues in the National Assembly, Oyo APC, Ibadan North people whom he ably represented, and his immediate and extended families.

“No doubt, the death of Jagaban will create a big vacuum in the polity, but I pray that the Almighty God gives the family and all those affected by his untimely passage the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” he added.

The Deputy Director-General of the APC Youth and Students Campaign Council, Sanni Aridunu, also confirmed Akinremi’s death in a chat with PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Aridunu said the news of Mr Akinremi’s death came as a shock, noting that the legislator was in good health during the Sallah festival weeks ago.

“We (APC) are all sad at the moment. When we heard the news from Abuja, we were confused, but there was nothing we could do. Jagaban was nice to everyone; we met during the Ileya festival and he was fine and healthy. He was not sick,” he said.

The Federal House of Representatives had announced the death of Akinremi early on Wednesday.

A statement by House spokesman and chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Akin Rotimi, Jr., said Mr Akinremi died after a brief illness.

The late Akinremi, who served as chairman of the House Committee on Science Research Institutions, died aged 51.

“Until his demise, the Oyo legislator was a dedicated public servant known for his unwavering commitment to the development of his constituency and the country at large. His passion for service, coupled with his deep understanding of the needs and aspirations of his people, earned him the endearing title of ‘Jagaban,’” the statement added.

Popularly known as Jagaban, the late Akinremi was a two-term member of the House of Representatives before his death.

